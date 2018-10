Talking Books Ep 36: Hamilton Wende talks about his adventures and writing children’s fiction books

The guest on Talking Books is Hamilton Wende, an author, freelance writer and television producer, who has covered a number of revolutions and wars across the African continent, and he has written several books – including novels, non-fiction and children’s books. He talks to CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers about his adventures, writing and the wonder of children’s fiction....