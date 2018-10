The hidden entrepreneurship opportunity for Africa’s youth

The Tony Elumelu Foundation saw a total of 1,060 trainees from 54 African countries graduate at the 2018 Entrepreneurship Forum. During the event, Ghanaian president quoted that "It is time leaders made proper and careful policy-making towards investing in young men and women trying to change the narrative of the continent". Sean Drake, of The Wealth Project joins CNBC Africa from Madrid, Spain for more on this.