This JSE initiative is empowering SA youth to be financially savvy

The JSE has for year been engaging learners from township schools in education and sharing skills of dealing with money and investment using their platforms. Joining CNBC Africa to share more about this project called JSE Investor Challenge is Ralph Speirs, JSE CSI Officer and Wits University mentor Bheki Twala. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...