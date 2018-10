Rwanda Energy Group’s ambitious plan to prevent power outages

The recent completion of construction of a power plant at mount Kigali in the south western edge of Kigali City is expected to increase power output in the country. The Rwanda Energy Group says that it is now on track towards achieving zero power outages by 2020. Kazungu Frederick, Director of Planning at the Energy Development Corporation a subsidiary company of REG joins CNBC Africa to talk more about this ambitious plan.