Transcorp reports rise in pre-tax profits

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria reported a 95 per cent rise in its third-quarter profit after tax to 15.9 billion naira. The diversified conglomerate also recently announced a change of guard in the top management. Joining CNBC Africa to break down the numbers and give some guidance on the future of the company is Adim Jibunoh, current President & CEO of Transcorp and Valentine Ozigbo, incoming President and CEO.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...