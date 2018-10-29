Unpacking finmin Mboweni’s #MTBS

He came, he saw but did South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni conquer? Was there any real growth positive policy change announced yesterday and is the presidential investment conference the summit to unlock the latent capital South Africa incorporated has been hoarding. SAFTU’s Zwelinzima Vavi, Development economist, Ndumiso Hadebe and Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments join CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha for this discussion. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...