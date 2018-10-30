Capital Connection: Why the DRC presidential elections are so significant

In this Capital Connection episode we discuss the DRC’s forthcoming election and its aftermath joined by in Lagos, Political Analyst, Liborous Oshoma and in Johannesburg is researcher for the Institute for Dispute Resolution in Africa, Advocate Sipho Gideon Mantula. We then interrogate Zimbabwe’s economic recovery by looking at business man’s Strive Masiyiwa’s contribution with Research Analyst, Derek Matyszak.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...