Michael Jordaan’s Bank Zero begins SA trials

The unemployment rate increased by 0.3 of a percentage points to 27.5 per cent in quarter three of this year. To fix this we need more entrepreneurs such as Michael Jordaan. Bank Zero, a 45 per cent black-owned App-driven bank, has announced its integration with the national payments system of the South African Reserve Bank and was granted their license to begin trial runs in South Africa. With two strategic partnerships under the belt with IBM and MasterCard, the launch of the bank Alpha-testing trail begins today. Michael Jordaan, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Bank Zero and Sanisha Packirisamy, Economist at Momentum Investments joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...