Robotics firm Zipline to start assembling drones in Rwanda

In 2016, robotics firm Zipline launched medical drone delivery service in Rwanda to facilitate access to medical products which is hampered by lack of adequate transportation, communication and supply chain infrastructure. The firm now looks to start assembling drones in Rwanda as part of a new agreement with the government; for more on this CNBC Africa spoke to Israel Bimpe, Head of National Implementation at Zipline.