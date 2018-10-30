Rockefeller Foundation urges remaining members of AU to sign free trade pact

In March this year, African countries signed the Africa free trade Agreement with the aim to create a single market followed by free movement and a single currency union. Now, late this week Rockefeller Foundation will host the Africa trade forum which on top of the agenda seeks to encourage the remaining members of the African Union to sign up for the agreement. For more on this and anticipated outcomes, CNBC Africa is joined by Mamadou Biteye, Managing Director, Africa Regional Office at the Rockefeller Foundation.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...