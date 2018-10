SA gears for Mandela Global Charity Concert through auctioning Madiba artworks

SA auctioneer has been at the forefront of some amazing work, just last week almost half a million rands was paid in Hong Kong for some of Madiba's works. This comes as South Africa will be hosting a global concert all in the name of charity. Joining CNBC Africa to talk about Madiba's artworks and the international traction it’s getting is Joff van Reenen, Director and Lead Auctioneer at High Street Auction Co.