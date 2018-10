Sasria records over a billion rand worth of claims from public protests

Sasria, a state-owned short-term insurance company is the only company that covers special risk in South Africa continues receiving outstanding financial results with clean audits. However in the same breath Sasria has recorded one of its highest claims in just a few months amounting to over R1 billion all due to public protests. Sasria Managing DIrector, Cedric Masondo joins CNBC Africa for more.