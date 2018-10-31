Portfolio Watch EP 23: What you need to know about investing offshore

When one considers investing off-shore, the US is the first to spring to mind, but offshore is much bigger and one should also be sure as to what sector, equity market and/or the amount of exposure you need, to have a balanced portfolio. Investors should look offshore for opportunities available, not because of local negativity, and it is much easier than is commonly thought. You can have a portfolio set up in a matter of a week. When you do invest offshore, don’t think in Rand terms, but think global assets. For a discussion CNBC Africa’s Gugulethu Mfuphi is joined by Andrew Dittberner, Chief Investment Officer: Private Client Securities, Old Mutual Wealth and Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager, Vestact.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/portfolio-watch/...