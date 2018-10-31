Public protector calls for action against Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba

The public protector has ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against the beleaguered Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. This followed an investigation into a complaint by a Member of Parliament who claimed that Gigaba had violated the constitution and the executive ethics code. Gigaba was found to have lied under oath to the Gauteng division of the High Court in the case concerning Fireblade Aviation – a private air terminal owned by billionaire Nicky Oppenhiemer at OR Tambo international airport vs the Minister of Home Affairs. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Lethlatlha has more....