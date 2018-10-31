Real Foods gets new strategic director

Real Foods which manages some well-known brands like Kauai, Nu Health Food Café, KOHU and Highveld Honey has just welcome some new executives. Kevin Hedderwick, the former Famous Brands Group Chief Executive has joined the Real Foods board as Group Strategic Director. Antony Ball, the former co-founder, CEO and major shareholder of Brait, a leader in the private equity industry in SA, has also joined the Real Foods board. Dean Kowarski, Real Foods CEO joins CNBC Africa for more....