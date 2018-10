Record subscriber growth boosts Cartrack’s H1 earnings

Cartrack reported another set of record high numbers with subscriber growth up 28 per cent for the six months ended 31 August 2018. The Global leader in vehicle tracking and fleet management also reports an increase in total revenue of 22 per cent to R766 million. Zak Calisto, CEO and Founder, Cartrack joins CNBC Africa to unpack the numbers. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...