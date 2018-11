Amabhungane uncovers former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s secret stakes

Once hidden from stakeholders, parliament and the public now brought to light by amaBhungane investigation. Markus Jooste has been implicated in setting up dodgy deals for his own personal gain. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sam Sole, Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.