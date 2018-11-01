Capital Connection: Are smartphones the key to Africa’s digital revolution?

In this Capital Connection episode CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa is joined by Arthur Goldstuck, MD of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget; in Lagos is Chika Nwobi, founder of the Decagon Institute and in Kigali Alex Ntale, CEO of Rwanda’s ICT chamber to discuss how the smartphone is driving Africa’s digital revolution. In our weekly feature “Youth Africa” we talk to two brothers who founded the company, Brothers Beard, to help men grow their beards naturally with affordable oil grooming.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...