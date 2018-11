KFC set to raise more millions for malnutrition

Children continue dying from malnutrition and many agencies and people try to assist in curbing these fatalities. Companies like KFC have just revamped and intensified their program called AddHope which was first introduced to the public in 2009. Almost half a million rand has been raised from ordinary South Africans donating to assist this fight. Lauren Turnbull, Corporate Communications Manager, KFC Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.