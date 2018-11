Online retail reaches 1.4% of SA’s total retail sales

Are you a fan of shopping online? If yes, you have contributed to the 25 per cent growth over 2017. Online retail is due to pass the R14-billion mark in 2018 as e-commerce begins to go mainstream. This is a key finding of the Online Retail in South Africa 2019 study, conducted by World Wide Worx with the support of Visa and Platinum Seed. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss these numbers is Bradley Elliot, Founder of Platinum Seed.