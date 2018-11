Native Rhythms Productions’ Sipho Sithole on the secret to longevity in the music business

He founded one of the few 100 per cent black owned music record labels in the country and it’s been 20 years in business. Dr Sipho Sithole, Founder and President of Native Rhythms Productions is a man who has made it his business to diversity his focus with a couple of seats in boardrooms of some companies. He joins CNBC Africa to chronicle his entrepreneurial journey.