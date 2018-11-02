NSE suspends trading in Unity Bank, five others

Unity Bank says the delay in filing its financial statements was due to certain corporate actions including ongoing discussions with the bank's prospective investors which necessitated extensive reviews by the primary regulator. The Nigerian Stock Exchange suspended the trading of shares of Unity Bank on the floor of the exchange effective from the first of November owing to the failure of the bank to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the stipulated period. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to discuss this development.