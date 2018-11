Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank set for launch this year

The choice of banks for South Africa has just increased. From next week billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank will start rolling out its services. This comes as African Rainbow Capital obtained approval from the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank to acquire 90 per cent of TymeDigital by Commonwealth Bank SA. CNBC Africa to TymeBank's new CEO Sandile Shabalala and African Rainbow Capital's Ainsley Moos.