Rwanda to host 5th Conference of Public Works and Infrastructure forum

According to the African Development Bank, Africa will need nearly $100billion a year, worth of investment in Infrastructure. While less than half of this amount is available to date, Lynda Aphing-Kouassi, Founder and Director Kaizene joins CNBC Africa ahead of the much awaited Fifth Conference of Public Works and Infrastructure slated for 13 & 14 December 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda for more on Infrastructure investments in Africa.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...