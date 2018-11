This new App allows homeowners to sell directly to prospective buyers

If you are a homeowner and looking to sell your house, you might be relieved to hear you can fully be part of that negotiating process. This week FNB launched a digital innovation on its App. This will allow homeowners to enlist their homes to prospective buyers directly bypassing some processes. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this new innovation is Marius Marais, Head of FNB Mortgage Cluster.