2018 Global Women Entrepreneurship week to celebrate women and youth

This year’s annual Global Women Entrepreneurship week happening in Rwanda will take place from the 9th of November to 16th November with the aim of empowering women and youth to be the bedrock for sustainable development. For more CNBC Africa is joined by Mulalo Rambau, Cofounder of Pan African Women Accelerator (PAWA).https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...