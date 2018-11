FMDQ OTC: The journey so far

On the 6th of November 2012, FMDQ was registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an over-the-counter securities exchange and Self-Regulatory Organisation. Kaodi Ugoji, Associate Executive Director for Corporate Development at FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange joins CNBC Africa to discuss the journey of the past 5 years and what to expect in the future.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...