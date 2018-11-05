Talking Books Ep 38: Devan Moonsamy author of Racism, Classism, Sexism and other ism’s

In the world of business, diversity is highly advantageous. Not only does it meet policy requirements, but it has been shown to increase efficiency and appeals to more customers. On the other side, there is still a lot of discrimination. Why do people discriminate and on what basis, and how can this tendency to discriminate be overcome. Joining CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers is Devan Moonsamy, CEO of the ICHAF Training Institute, the author of the book Racism, Classism, Sexism and the other ism’s that divide us....