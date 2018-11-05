Talking Books Ep 39: The Echo of a Noise –Then and Now by Pieter-Dirk Uys ‘Evita Bezuidenhout’

Pieter-Dirk Uys a South African legend; has written and performed in more than 50 plays and revues throughout South Africa and abroad, and he has written several top-selling books, including cookery books. He has an alter-ego, who became famous in her own right – Evita Bezuidenhout joins CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers to talk about his latest book Pieter-Dirk Uys – the Echo of a Noise – A Memoire of Then and Now....