Talking Books Ep 40: Breaking a Rainbow, building a Nation: The politics behind #MustFall

Between 2015 and 2017 South Africa saw university protests widely known as #FeesMustFall. Rekgosofetse Chikane, the author of Breaking a Rainbow, Building a Nation – The Politics behind the #MustFall Movements joins CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers to discuss the nature of student politics before, during and after the emergence of #FeesMustFall politics and what drove these protests, and what the future holds....