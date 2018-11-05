We need to act now to save endangered species – Expert

According to statistics, elephant numbers across Africa declined by a third in the past decade while lion populations have dropped by 50 per cent over the past 30 years. These are a few among many worrying figures of animal numbers taking a downward trajectory. Experts believe that active participation of all stakeholders is critical for the survival of endangered species. For more CNBC Africa is joined by Terence Chambati, Co-founder & CEO, Huchi Capital.