Tracking Nigeria’s doing business reforms

The World Bank’s 2019 Doing Business Index reported an improvement in Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business score from 51.52 to 52.89. The report also ranked Nigeria 146 out of 190 countries. Jumoke Oduwole, Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council and Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Industry, Trade and Investment joins CNBC Africa to discuss Nigeria's doing business reforms. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...