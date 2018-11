We need to find ways to incentivise domestic oil producers – Nigeria oil minister

Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu says domestic oil companies have risen well to the challenges accompanied by the divestment of international oil companies from the country. He discussed the opportunities the divestment presents for indigenous companies and more with CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villers.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...