What Gauteng wants to achieve from the Africa Investment Forum

South Africa just hosted its inaugural Investment conference and this week it’s the Africa Investment Forum, so investment is the buzzword currently in the local economy. Group Executive for Trade, Investment at Gauteng Growth and Development Agency, Muziwethu Mathema, has been leading a division responsible for trade, exports in and out of the Gauteng province including foreign direct investment. He joins CNBC Africa for more.