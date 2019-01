Craft distilleries growth continues in Rwanda

Spirit lovers in Rwanda and the region have reasons to smile, with the 1000 Hills Distillery just next door. The number of craft distilleries has reportedly been increasing approximately by 35 per cent every year since 2011 globally; and the craft spirit market growing at 19 per cent every year since 2015. CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni filed this report.