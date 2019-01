ANC celebrates 107th birthday

This is the 25th year that the African National Congress governed South Africa. It's also a hundred and seven years since Africa's oldest liberation movement was born. But 2019 is also an election year and no better time for the party to look at itself and figure out exactly where it's going. For more CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Somadoda Fikeni, Political Analyst at UNISA.