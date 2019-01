Violent clashes erupt between Amcu and NUM in Carletonville

South Africa’s two rival mining unions Amcu and NUM have been involved in violent clashes in Carletonville west of Johannesburg. The root of it is a pay dispute between the mining union Amcu and Sibanye-Stillwater; that has seen fifteen thousand miners stay out on strike. Amcu is even angrier that rival unions, including the national union of mineworkers, have accepted a mine deal.