Kigali amendment enters into force

Beginning earlier this month, Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty designed to protect the ozone layer is into force. The amendment ultimately targets to reduce the projected production and consumption of greenhouse gasses known as hydrofluorocarbons by more than 80 per cent in the next 30 years. Faustin Munyazikwiye, the deputy director-general of Rwanda Environment Management Authority joins CNBC Africa for a discussion about this interesting development.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...