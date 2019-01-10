Big industries investing in Rwanda to enjoy new electricity connections free of charge

Good news for all potential investors in Rwanda seeking new power connections as the body in charge of electricity waived all costs related to power connections. The waiver of new connection fees is one of the reforms undertaken by the energy company in a bid to ease doing business in Rwanda. Wilson Karegeya, Director of commercial services at Rwanda Energy Group joins CNBC Africa to shed more light on this.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...