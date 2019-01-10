Dissecting the impact of DRC’s election results

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi has been declared winner of the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mr. Tschisekedi has vowed to be the president of all Congolese. Meanwhile, rival candidate Martin Fayulu has dismissed the results as “electoral coup”. For a discussion on the results of the contested elections CNBC Africa is joined by Soraya Aziz Souleymane, Development Expert and Mike Itongwa, a citizen who’s based in the eastern town of Goma.