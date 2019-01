Tracking Nigeria’s soft commodities

The AFEX Commodities composite index is up 18.9 per cent season-to-date. The index tracks the prices of soft commodities like maize, soybean and paddy rice. Akinyinka Akintunde, Business Development Manager at AFEX Commodities Exchange joins CNBC Africa to discuss the outlook for soft commodities in Nigeria.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...