How the green economy policies will impact the African labour market

The International Labour Organization has been working with 187 countries and states to develop global labour standards. A Regional training hub is being established in the South African city of Pretoria this year and according to Marek Harsdorff, Economist from ILO, this will create the necessary skills and jobs missing in the continent's green economy.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...