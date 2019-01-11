Mozambique ex-minister Chang’s scandal: What you need to know

Ex-Mozambique Finance Minister, Manuel Chang found himself in court again this week to argue against previous ruling that his legal team think will get in the way of winning him a successful bail hearing. Chang was arrested in December last year for his alleged involvement in the issuance of $2billion worth of fraudulent loans. CNBC Africa spoke to Aly Khan Satchu, CEO of Rich Management for the background story of the bond scandal that led the country to default.