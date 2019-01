Outlook for Nigerian & Ghanaian banks

Nigeria's banking industry was hit with a merger announcement between Access Bank and Diamond Bank towards the tail end of last year. While in Ghana, banks raced to meet the deadline for the new minimum capital requirements. Ola Warikoru, West Africa Banks Analyst at Stanbic IBTC joins CNBC Africa to discuss the outlook for the banking industry in Nigeria and Ghana.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...