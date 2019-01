Pay-as-you-cook technology to boost use of affordable LPG in Rwanda

Nigerian inventor and entrepreneur Oluwatobi Oyinlola is looking to implement pay-as-you-cook technology that aims to promote use of affordable LPG in Rwanda. This comes at a time when the country bids to reduce use of wood and charcoal which remain major sources of energy in Rwandan households.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...