What the EAC bloc needs to do to secure economic gains – Rwandan Minister

The East Africa community a regional block consisting of six member states namely Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan. The block has had an average annual growth of 6.7 per cent between 2013 and 2017, the highest of any bloc on the continent. However, lately there have been concerns over the future of the block with claims of nationalism, and spats among neighbours. Rwanda’s Minister of State in charge of the East African Community Olivier Nduhungirehe, joins CNBC Africa live for a chat on what needs to be done to secure the economic gains of the regional block.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...