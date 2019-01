Assessing Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy

In its recently revised National Financial Inclusion strategy, the Central Bank of Nigeria says its major focus is to reduce the proportion of adult Nigerians that are financially excluded to 20 per cent by 2020 from it baseline figure of 46.3 per cent in 2010. Chidinma Lawanson, Financial Services Consultant at IFC joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this revised strategy is likely to impact Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive.