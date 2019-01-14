DRC: Which way forward?

The Gross Domestic Product per capita in Congo was last recorded at 409.12 US dollars in 2017. DRC has a unique position with substantial untapped gold, cobalt and high-grade copper reserves, but equally significant security risks accentuated by a lack of robust infrastructure. The recent political climate could cast a dark cloud over the country’s economy. CNBC Africa spoke to some Congolese citizens living in Rwanda to get their views on the situation in their country.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...