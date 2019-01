Zimbabwe plans new currency as economic crisis escalates

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Russia today trying to win over investors to help save his failing economy plagued by fuel shortages and strikes. Next week he goes to the World Economic Forum in Davos on the same mission. Many in Harare as saying the president should stay at home instead to battle economic tough times in his own back yard. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop filed this report.