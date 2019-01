ANC manifesto; Watch what they do not what they say – Fund Manager

As we are still at the early days of the New Year, many are reviewing their portfolios and investments towards becoming wealthier. After a tough 2018 in stock markets this year seems to be more promising with some Asset Managers saying three shares are worth buying in 2019. Dr Adrian Saville, Chief Executive, Cannon Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa to unpack those buying opportunities.